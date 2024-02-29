Municipality gets court interdict against striking workers

THE eThekwini Municipality has successfully obtained a court interdict against striking workers, affirming its commitment to the safety and security of law-abiding residents.

The court’s decision comes amid the ‘unauthorised and unlawful labour unrest’ that erupted on Tuesday and impacted service delivery. Gugu Sisilana, spokesperson for the municipality, said they were extremely concerned about the violence, accompanied by intimidation and damage to property caused in the name of striking workers. “The interdict against striking employees as well as those that are members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union, prohibits any unlawful conduct, acts of violence and interference with the City's activities, services and operations.

“It further restrains the striking employees from intimidating, harassing, assaulting, threatening or perpetuating acts of violence against employees, service providers or those accessing offices or work stations,” Sisilana said. She added that the order also mandated employees to comply with their contracts of employment, as committing unlawful conduct constitutes misconduct, and this could result in disciplinary action. Some of the areas affected by the widespread protesting today were uMngeni, the Redhill cemetery area, the entrance to Verulam, Pinetown, Newlands West and the Tongaat CBD.

“Employees are also interdicted from taking part in or instigating and unlawful, disruptive, or riotous behaviour that may result in damage to municipal property, the infringement of rights of others, damage to any service delivery vehicles or hindering, obstructing or blocking municipal vehicles. “The municipality emphasises the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of residents and its workforce,” she said. Sisilana confirmed that to date no formal memorandum of demands had been submitted to the City by the union but they had raised issues around the re-categorisation of the municipality from Grade 8 to Grade 10 so that salaries of employees could be on par with other metros in the country.