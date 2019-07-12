Farhaad “Theo” Mohamed. Picture: Supplied

Durban - A CHATSWORTH man was shot dead after he allegedly tried to stop an altercation between two men in Shallcross on Tuesday. Father-of-three Farhaad “Theo” Mohamed, 47, of Crossmoor, who bought and sold cars, was shot at point-blank range in the head and died at his mechanical workshop on Spencer Road.

It is believed he tried to intervene during an argument that involved a service provider and his former boss, when the service provider allegedly drew a firearm and shot Mohamed.

Mohamed’s relative, who was also at the workshop, tried to disarm the service provider, who had been repairing an air-compressor, when he (the service provider) was shot in the leg.

Spokesperson for Rescue Care Paramedics Garrith Jamieson said Mohamed was declared dead at the scene, while the service provider sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries.

“Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the man on the scene by placing him on a ventilator before rushing him to a nearby hospital,” said Jamieson.

The director of Pinetown Protection Services, Quenton Chetty, who attended the scene, said it was believed the service provider and his former employer started arguing.

“When Farhaad tried to stop them, the former employee allegedly pulled out his firearm and shot him.”

Mohamed’s son-in-law, Kaylin Govender, said: “If anyone needed help, whether he knew them or not, he would go out of his way to help them.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder and attempted murder was being investigated.

She said angry residents assaulted the employee, who had been hospitalised and was under police guard.

“Police have seized two firearms and ammunition, allegedly used during the commission of the crime.”

It has not yet been ascertained who the second gun belonged to.

Mohamed’s funeral took place on Tuesday afternoon.

POST