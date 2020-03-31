Phoenix man arrested for claiming his ex had Covid-19 has been released

Durban - A Phoenix man who was arrested for allegedly spreading false information that his ex girlfriend and her brother were infected with the coronavirus did not appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court today as planned. NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said matter was not enrolled as further investigations are required. She said the man had been released. The 32-year-old who was arrested at his Phoenix home on Sunday faces charges of Contravention of the Provisions of the Regulations 11(5) of the Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002. It is alleged the accused made two flyers which he distributed on social media claiming the 23 year old woman and her teenage brother was infected with covid-19. The flyer bears the picture of both the woman and her brother and states that the siblings who live in Clayfield have not been self-isolating and were spreading the virus in their suburb and Umhlanga.

The name of the school that the teenager attended was also mentioned.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said using the address on the flyer, the police visited the siblings at their home.

"The female victim confirmed that she had not contracted the virus and she stated she suspected her ex-boyfriend. A case was registered at Phoenix police station under the Contravention of the Provisions of the Regulations 11(5) of the Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002 ."

Naidoo said this related to making and publishing a statement, through any media, including social media, with the intention to deceive a person about the Covid-19 infection status of any person.

He said the suspect was traced and arrested at his home in Phoenix on Sunday.

"He was detained as a suspect and his cellphone was seized as an exhibit."

