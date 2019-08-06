



Sergeant Bonginkosi Luxwazi said Denisha Govindasamy's legs had been folded and her body squashed into a wardrobe so it could fit.





She had sustained fatal stab wounds leading to her death.





Jane Govindsamy, 45, and her daughters Denisha,22, and Nikita, 16, were found brutally murdered at their Longcroft Phoenix home in September 2018.





Tow-truck driver Colin Pillay, 46, has pleaded not guilty to all three murders and a charge of theft.





Luxwazi from SAPS Local Crime Records Centre was the first person to testify on Tuesday morning.





He told the court while processing the crime scene on September 21, 2018 he noticed a red string tied to the wardrobe.



"I searched the wardrobe and found the deceased (Denisha). She was lying face up and her legs had been folded to fit into the wardrobe."





This is day seven of the trial.



