Durban - A fingerprint expert testifying in the Phoenix triple murder told the Durban High Court how he found the body of one of the victims squashed into a wardrobe.
Sergeant Bonginkosi Luxwazi said Denisha Govindasamy's legs had been folded and her body squashed into a wardrobe so it could fit.
She had sustained fatal stab wounds leading to her death.
Jane Govindsamy, 45, and her daughters Denisha,22, and Nikita, 16, were found brutally murdered at their Longcroft Phoenix home in September 2018.
Tow-truck driver Colin Pillay, 46, has pleaded not guilty to all three murders and a charge of theft.
Luxwazi from SAPS Local Crime Records Centre was the first person to testify on Tuesday morning.
He told the court while processing the crime scene on September 21, 2018 he noticed a red string tied to the wardrobe.
"I searched the wardrobe and found the deceased (Denisha). She was lying face up and her legs had been folded to fit into the wardrobe."
This is day seven of the trial.
The court heard that Jane was strangled and suffocated and her body was found on the floor of her daughter's bedroom.
Nikita was strangled and her body was found face-down on her bed.
The court heard that Luxwazi used a high intensity light to look at the crime scene and found what looked like smeared fingerprints on the television.
Luxwazi said he believed the television which was left in the kitchen was removed by the suspect from the lounge area.
He also swabbed a water bottle, cigarette buds found outside the flat and the knife found near the home, for analaysis.
On Monday, a DNA expert from Pretoria, Regina Cecilia Janse van Rensburg, told the court blood stains were found on Pillay's jeans, takkies and a jacket.
The blood stains on his jeans tested positive for Nikita's DNA.
At the start of the trial his legal aid attorney, Amanda Hulley, read out a statement in which Pillay claimed he was gambling and fishing at the time of the murders.
POST