Durban - A 30-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday for alleged copper cable theft.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said members from Isipingo SAPS together with security officers arrested a 30-year-old suspect for tampering with essential infrastructure and possession of stolen property.

"Police were alerted about three males who were tampering with Telkom cables near the railway tracks on Orient Drive on January 8.





"They proceeded to the area and found three males stealing the cables and loading into a truck. Two males who were pulling from the manhole managed to flee the scene on foot whereas the third male attempted to drive off in a truck. He was immediately arrested and taken to Isipingo police station for detention," said Gwala.

Police also seized tools. Picture: SAPS

She said police recovered copper cables valued at R400 000, a chainsaw and other tools.





"The truck was impounded for further investigation. Telkom officials positively identified the cables," concluded Gwala.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the police officers for swiftly responding to the complaint which led to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the stolen property.

The value of the copper cable is R400 000. Picture: SAPS In what can be described as a first, in July 2019, a cable thief was jailed for 15 years. The man was arrested in September 2017 with cables amount to almost R30 000.





