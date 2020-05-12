PICS: Cocaine worth R16m from Brazil seized at Durban Harbour

Durban - Cocaine worth R16 million from South America has been seized at Durban Harbour.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, a joint operation on Monday by the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence and SARS Tactical Intervention Unit (TIU) seized cocaine coming from Brazil with a potential street value of around R16 million.

"Members conducted a covert inspection after they received information of a container loaded with drugs inside a vessel from South America.

"The inter-agency teams worked together and ensured that the targeted container was identified and upon opening it was found that there were other contents. While inspecting the container, a hidden compartment was discovered.

They drugs were in a hidden compartment. Picture: Supplied





"Upon removing some of the panelling, the team discovered wrapped packages. The panelling was removed and a total of 32 cocaine bricks weighing approximately 1.1 kilogram, were discovered inside the hidden compartment," said Mhlongo.

Mhlongo said while the street value of the seized drugs is approximately R16 million as per current corona embargo.