Police said during the search 15 136 heroin tablets, 2.6 kilograms of heroin powder, 2669 mandrax tablets and empty capsules worth R1 million was seized. Pictures: Hawks

Durban - A 54-year-old man is due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court today after he was nabbed with R1 million worth of drugs at his flat in Umhlanga. The suspect was arrested by Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime unit (SANEB) and Crime Intelligence unit (CIG).

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo the suspect was arrested at his flat in Umhlanga on Tuesday evening.

"Members received information about a suspect who was dealing in drugs and an intensive investigation was conducted. Police pounced on his premises unexpectedly and a search was conducted.



"During the search 15 136 heroin tablets, 2.6 kilograms of heroin powder, 2669 mandrax tablets and empty capsules," said Mhlongo.

He said the street value of the drugs was approximately R1 million.



"Members from Forensic Science Laboratory were immediately invited to process the crime scene. The suspect was subsequently placed under arrest and charged for dealing as well as possession of drugs," concluded Mhlongo.

According to a source not authorised to speak to the media the man has been charged for dealing in drugs on previous occasions.

