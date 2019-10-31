Pics: Woman survives Pinetown shooting









A woman was shot in her left breast outside a Pinetown shopping centre. Picture: Netcare 911 Durban - A woman who was shot in her left breast while jumping into her car in Pinetown on Wednesday evening was rushed to hospital in a stable condition. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a shooting outside a shopping centre in Pinetown, West of Durban. "Reports from the scene indicate that a 40-year-old female had just entered her vehicle when it was alleged an adult male walked passed firing a round towards her direction from the left side of the vehicle." He said when paramedics arrived on scene and assessed the patient they found that the woman had sustained a single gunshot wound to her left upper torso. The patient was treated on scene and once stabilised was transported by a private ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

Herbst said circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the relevant authorities.

On Tuesday evening a bystander was injured in his foot from shrapnel when security guards and robbers exchanged bullets in the parking lot of business premises in Mount Edgecombe Plaza, north of Durban.

The Daily News reported that four robbers carrying firearms had entered a supermarket in the complex on Tuesday night. It is alleged that when they were fleeing the scene a shootout ensued in the car park.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that at 7pm, an employee was performing her duties in one of the business premises in Mount Edgecombe when unknown suspects entered.

“At gunpoint, they took cash and cigarettes before fleeing the crime scene on foot. There is a bystander that sustained injuries after a shoot-out between suspects and the security guards. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” he said.

