Durban - A woman who was shot in her left breast while jumping into her car in Pinetown on Wednesday evening was rushed to hospital in a stable condition.
According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a shooting outside a shopping centre in Pinetown, West of Durban.
"Reports from the scene indicate that a 40-year-old female had just entered her vehicle when it was alleged an adult male walked passed firing a round towards her direction from the left side of the vehicle."
He said when paramedics arrived on scene and assessed the patient they found that the woman had sustained a single gunshot wound to her left upper torso.
The patient was treated on scene and once stabilised was transported by a private ambulance to hospital for further treatment.