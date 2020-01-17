Derisha Pather, 28, who was studying toward a teaching qualification, left her Athlone home in the early hours of January 4 in her family-owned 2007 model silver Ford Focus hatchback.
Her mother, Ravathee, said: “When I looked outside my bedroom window that morning, I saw that one of our vehicles was gone and Derisha was not in her room.
“I assumed she went to the shop. But I felt something was amiss. Her laptop bag was gone and her cellphone was charging in my bedroom.”
She said when her daughter did not return home shortly thereafter, her son checked the CCTV footage. It showed her leaving home at around 1am.