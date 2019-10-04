Nagan, 32, was one of 37 models (standard and plus sizes combined) participating in the fair at the weekend and she was the only representative from the Indian community.
“I was in absolute shock and disbelief,” said Nagan this week.
“I thought ‘this can’t be happening to me?’ The plus-size category consisted of 14 beautiful models and it was a tough competition. I did not expect to win.”
In a recent interview with the POST, Nagan spoke about overcoming her insecurities and the importance of encouraging other plus-size women from the Indian community to show off and love their curves.