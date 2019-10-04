Plus-size Durban model claims title









Durban - ASPIRING plus-size model Anneline Nagan won the Durban Fashion Fair’s New Face Plus-Size 2019 title. Nagan, 32, was one of 37 models (standard and plus sizes combined) participating in the fair at the weekend and she was the only representative from the Indian community. “I was in absolute shock and disbelief,” said Nagan this week. “I thought ‘this can’t be happening to me?’ The plus-size category consisted of 14 beautiful models and it was a tough competition. I did not expect to win.” In a recent interview with the POST, Nagan spoke about overcoming her insecurities and the importance of encouraging other plus-size women from the Indian community to show off and love their curves.

Anneline Nagan, 32, Durban Fashion Fair’s New Face Plus-Size 2019. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)





“We are often too caught up with the norms of society and shy away from loving ourselves. I have been through this.

“And yes, there are times when you question yourself on whether you fit in, but it is up to you to pick yourself up and be your own fan.

“It is easier said than done, but I am a nobody who has now become a somebody by believing in myself. I own my figure and I am embracing it.”

She will be involved in future ad campaigns for the DFF 2020 and has received a trophy and a cash prize.

Nagan, of Phoenix, said she could use the DFF platform to boost her profile.

She works as a manager at a contact centre.

POST