Police probe Shallcross tavern shooting that claimed one life









Picture: Pixabay Durban - Police are investigating what led to the death of a 48-year-old man at a tavern in Shallcross on Saturday night. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele police received a complaint of a shooting at Tairas Street, Shallcross in Chatsworth at around 20:30pm and proceeded to the scene. On arrival they noticed a man lying behind the counter with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was certified dead. She said a case of murder was opened and no arrests had been made. ER 24's Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived on scene they found another emergency service in attendance.

"Medics were led into the establishment where they found the patient lying behind the bar counter.

"The man was assessed and found to have sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead."

In November Malawian-born Patrick Saidi was shot dead at a tavern.

Saidi, 31, worked as the manager.

Sadasivan Shaun Govender has been charged with the murder and has been released on R3000 bail.

He handed himself over to police shortly after the murder.

The Daily News reported that Saidi who lived in Silverlglen with his wife and toddler son was allegedly shot in the head and died at the scene in Harry's Tavern in unit 7.

His brother Abdul Saidi told the Daily News that they were traumatised by what happened.

"My brother was a good person that is why everyone knows him. We are from the Machinga District in the eastern region of Malawi, which falls under Traditional Authority Nsanama."

