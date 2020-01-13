Durban - Police are investigating what led to the death of a 48-year-old man at a tavern in Shallcross on Saturday night.
According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele police received a complaint of a shooting at Tairas Street, Shallcross in Chatsworth at around 20:30pm and proceeded to the scene.
On arrival they noticed a man lying behind the counter with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was certified dead.
She said a case of murder was opened and no arrests had been made.
ER 24's Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived on scene they found another emergency service in attendance.