Property mogul Jay Singh's funeral took place at three different venues to adhere to lockdown regulations

Durban -The funeral of Durban property mogul Jay Singh took place at 3 different venues on Saturday to allow for more people to bid farewell to him. According to family spokesperson Pastor Mervyn Reddy, due to national lockdown and Covid-19 regulations, Singh's funeral took place at his business premises, another home in Palmview, and then his home. Reddy said the decision for this was to allow for the 50 people limit allowed for funeral during the national lockdown. He was thereafter cremated at Clare Estate Crematorium. The 57-year-old businessman from Phoenix, was admitted to Capital Hospital in Berea on Thursday after experiencing breathing problems and succumbed to his illness on Friday morning.

Family spokesperson Pastor Mervyn Reddy said Singh underwent a kidney transplant a few years ago.

"He had been going for dialysis. On Thursday morning he was struggling to breathe and was taken to hospital where he passed on."

Reddy said his family, friends, and employees were still in shock following news of his sudden demise.

Singh, a father of 7, owned property development company Woodglaze Trading situated at the Phoenix Industrial Park.

He came under the spotlight when the construction of the Tongaat Mall partially collapsed in 2013, killing construction workers Zwelibanzi Masuku, 51, and bricklayer Zakithi Nxumalo, 28.

Twenty-nine others were injured.

In February this year the construction on the mall began again under new owners.

That same month Singh rubbished claims that he fraudulently acquired recreational land in Phoenix to build houses in Redfern.

Singh said he has built 22 000 homes in Phoenix to date.

The land was being used as a soccer field until Singh’s workmen moved in.

While residents protested eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the land was zoned for residential purposes.

