Durban - Parents are calling for the immediate removal of a Tongaat Secondary School teacher who is alleged to be having a relationship with a Grade 11 pupil for two years.



On Monday morning, parents, pupils and members from Child Welfare blockaded the entrance of the school with banners that read: “Say no to physical, sexual abuse” and “When you see something, say something.”





According to members of the school governing body, texts of explicit nature was shared between the teacher and pupil.





It is alleged that the school had been aware of the relationship for some time but no action had been taken.





SGB member, Sandy Govender said, “We have information that this relationship has been going on for two years and whatever was done to stop the relationship was in vain.”





“We want children to know that they should come out and speak about their issues and not be afraid. From a mother’s point of view, our children need to be protected.”





Members of Tongaat Child Welfare said they had received concerned telephone calls from parents which is when they in tercepted.





“We had an intervention with our social workers. We met with the principal and on Sunday with a group of parents who have shown us Whatsapp messages that adds evidence of inappropriate behaviour,” said Harold Maistry from Tongaat Child Welfare. \

He said their primary concern was that the individual was still at school, leaving pupils in a vulnerable situation.





“He is a risk to the children. Our call is for the department of education to take action. The perpetrator needs to be removed from the school. This type of activity will not be tolerated.”





Maistry confirmed that a case against the teacher is in the process of being opened.





He was seen driving into the school early on Monday morning, ready for a regular day at work.





Parents, Kiran Ramkaran and his wife Nireen said they had children who were attending the school and did not want to have educators of such nature to be teaching them.





SGB members are currently locked in discussions with the school principal around a way forward.



