Durban - Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane has cautioned the public from renewing their car licence using a cellphone app via WhatsApp.
"The initiative is not ours and has not been sanctioned by us," Zwane said this week.
He said the service was started by some individuals in their private capacity.
"We accordingly warn members of the public who wish to use the services that they are doing so at their own risk and that there may be costs associated with the use of such services."
Acclaimed as a first for South Africa, the vehicle license renewal service runs on the ChatBack application which integrates into WhatsApp Business API via an integration point provided by Infobip.