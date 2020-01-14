Renew your car licence over Whatsapp at your own risk, warns RTMC









Picture: Webster2703/Pixabay Durban - Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane has cautioned the public from renewing their car licence using a cellphone app via WhatsApp. "The initiative is not ours and has not been sanctioned by us," Zwane said this week. He said the service was started by some individuals in their private capacity. "We accordingly warn members of the public who wish to use the services that they are doing so at their own risk and that there may be costs associated with the use of such services." Acclaimed as a first for South Africa, the vehicle license renewal service runs on the ChatBack application which integrates into WhatsApp Business API via an integration point provided by Infobip.

In November Business Report reported that all car owners in South Africa at any time could renew their vehicle licence over WhatsApp.

They said the renewal process took approximately two minutes saving vehicle owners ample time, without having to wait in long queues.

Craig Greenwood Selby, Infobip’s Managing Director in South Africa described the service as exceptionally innovative and is already having an impressive impact on the lives of South African motorists.

“We see many use cases for WhatsApp Business API, but we are always on the lookout for those that are special and can change people’s lives. There are many regular payment platforms and apps, but when we established what ChatFin wanted to achieve, we were extremely excited as it opens up a brand-new market for ‘convenience’ in South Africa," said Greenwood.

