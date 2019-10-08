Robbers assault adults, force toddler to lie on floor during Verulam home invasion









Two people had to be hospitalized following a home invasion in Verulam. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Durban - Armed suspects allegedly ordered three children - including a one-year-old - to lie on the floor during a home invasion in Verulam on Monday evening. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA five armed suspects gained entry into the Lotus Road home in Temple Valley. Balram said the suspects all balaclava-clad had jumped over the boundary wall. He said the suspects entered the home and tied up four victims - two males and two females - using cable ties. "The children aged 1, 6 and 9 were forced to lie on the floor while the suspects ransacked the home," said Balram.

"They then began assaulting one of the females on her head and face with the butt of a firearm demanding cash before they stabbed one of the male victims," said Balram.

He said the suspects then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones.

Balram said when paramedics arrived one of the male victims had sustained a stab wound to the head and had been bleeding profusely.

He said two victims were taken to hospital for further treatment.

In March this year robbers threatened to shoot a one-year-old during a home invasion in Chatsworth if the family did not comply.

The family had been installing CCTV camera in their home when armed suspects entered their property and demanded valuables.

In another incident a 7-year-old boy was held at gunpoint during a robbery at his home in Hillary while robbers threatened to suffocate an 8-month-old if the family did not give in to their demands.

