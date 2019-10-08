Durban - Armed suspects allegedly ordered three children - including a one-year-old - to lie on the floor during a home invasion in Verulam on Monday evening.
According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA five armed suspects gained entry into the Lotus Road home in Temple Valley.
Balram said the suspects all balaclava-clad had jumped over the boundary wall.
He said the suspects entered the home and tied up four victims - two males and two females - using cable ties.
"The children aged 1, 6 and 9 were forced to lie on the floor while the suspects ransacked the home," said Balram.