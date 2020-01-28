Semi-naked man found dead in Phoenix park









The body of a man believed to be in his early 50s was found in Gandhi Luthuli Peace Park in Phoenix on Tuesday morning. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Durban - The body of a man believed to be in his early 50s was found in Gandhi Luthuli Peace Park in Phoenix on Tuesday morning. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA their operations centre received a call just after 7:30am from a service station employee reporting the discovery. "On arrival Reaction Officers found the man's lifeless body lying on the ground in an open area of the park. "The deceased who appears to be in his late forties or early fifties was found barefoot. He is dressed in an orange T-shirt and his underpants," said Balram. He said the cause of death was yet to be established. Balram said the man appeared to have no signs of visible injuries but it was yet to be confirmed.

He said SAPS were on scene.

Police are on scene and investigating further.

