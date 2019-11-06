Durban - The Pinetown father who plead guilty to killing his three biological children and stepdaughter by hanging them, is due to be sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court today.
Sibusiso Mpungose, 44, pleaded guilty in October to hanging his children aged 4, 6, and 10 at their family home in Wyebank on September 3.
His 16-year-old step daughter was strangled with a bathrobe belt and found in the bush in Padfield Park, Pinetown.
In his guilty plea he said he had been experiencing problems with his wife and she wanted a divorce. He said this left him devastated and he decided to kill himself and his children.
Shortly after his arrest Mpungose was also charged with rape but the rape charge was withdrawn.