Siblings depressed after flyer links them to Covid-19

Durban - A brother and sister have become withdrawn after a flyer on social media claimed they had the coronavirus. It is alleged the flyer was created and distributed by the sister’s 32-year-old ex-boyfriend following their break-up. The flyer further stated the sister, 23, and her brother, 15, of Clayfield, Phoenix, were spreading the virus in the suburb and nearby uMhlanga. It further claimed the siblings refused treatment and did not want to go into quarantine or isolate themselves. The name of the school the teenager attended was also mentioned.

Brigadier Vishu Naidoo, the national police spokesperson, said using the address on the flyer, the police visited the siblings at their home.

“The daughter confirmed that she had not contracted the virus and she stated she suspected her ex-boyfriend. A case was registered at Phoenix police station under the Contravention of the Provisions of the Regulations 11(5) of the Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002.”

Naidoo said this related to making and publishing statements, through any media, including social media, with the intention to deceive a person about the Covid-19 infection status of any person.

He said the suspect was traced and arrested at his home in Phoenix on Sunday.

“He was detained as a suspect and his cellphone was seized as an exhibit.”

The suspect appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The matter did not proceed in court as the investigations were continuing.

A family spokesperson said the siblings and their parents had not slept since the posting went viral.

“The siblings have become withdrawn and depressed.

“They are scared of answering their phones, because they are being bombarded with calls from the public and the media.”

They have received calls from relatives throughout the country and in the UK, Germany and New Zealand.

“The post has left a stigma on the family. The boy will have to go back to school once the lockdown is over and face his peers.

“Kids can be so vicious.”

The family spokesperson said it was irresponsible to share fake news.

“One must verify where the information is coming from.

“This post had spelling and grammatical errors.

“If it came from a reliable source, that would not be the case.”

Umesh Singh, the chairperson of the Phoenix community policing forum, said fake information would lead to panic.

“Stop spreading fake news. If the information is not released by the Department of Health or the Presidency, refrain from sharing it.”

