'Speeding' suspects armed with gun, bloodied knife arrested in Umbilo

Durban - Two suspects, one armed with a bloodied knife and the other with an unlicensed firearm, driving at a high speed in the Umbilo Durban area have been arrested. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said officers from the Umbilo SAPS were conducting patrols on Wednesday when they spotted a suspicious vehicle with two occupants travelling at a high speed. "The police officers attempted to stop the said vehicle but they sped off. "A chase ensued and the vehicle was intercepted on Magwaza Maphalala Road." Mbele said police conducted a search and the driver, aged 30, was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with seven rounds of ammunition.

She said the passenger, aged 21, was found in possession of a knife with bloodstains.

"The suspects were charged for being in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as for being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Mbele said they will be appearing at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

"The suspect’s vehicle was also seized for further investigation."

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, praised the police officers for the arrest of the suspects.

The past weekend KZN police seized a total of eight firearms, which included an AK-47 and rifles during weekend operations.

Four suspects were charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police seized an AK-47 rifle, a shotgun, 622 rounds of ammunition, three rifles and two pistols during the raid in two different places.

Jula said: “These arrests are a testimony of our commitment to fulfilling our mandate to remove illegal firearms in the hands of the criminals."

