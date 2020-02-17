Suspect due in court following Waterloo murder









Picture: nickfrom Durban - A 25-year-old man is due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court today following the murder of a 22-year-old man in Waterloo, Verulam. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala police responded to the murder incident just after 7pm in Joshua Nkosi Road in Waterloo on Sunday evening. "On arrival they found the body of a 22-year-old man with a stab wound on the chest. A case of murder was opened at Verulam police station for investigation and 25-year-old suspect was arrested. The suspect is set to appear today in the Verulam Magistrate's Court," said Gwala. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, their officers were called to scene at approximately 18:02 after the man's body was found in the overgrown grass behind a house. "On arrival paramedics assessed the individual and found that he sustained a stab wound to the chest which resulted in his death.

"It is alleged that the deceased and his friends were involved in a gang fight where several people were stabbed. After receiving medical attention the deceased's friends searched for him without success. They then reported him missing."

In a separate incident a 32-year-old woman is due to appear in the Bloemhof Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly stabbing her girlfriend to death.

North West police spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the suspect stabbed the 27-year-old with a knife at Utlwanang outside Christiana on Friday, after the couple exchanged heated words over a man.

"According to allegations the suspect found the victim having a good time with (a) man inside the tavern and an argument ensued between the two ladies," Funani said.

