Durban - Police have confirmed that an inquest docket had been opened after a man who was allegedly tampering with cellphone tower batteries in Verulam was shot and killed.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
"Security guards were inspecting the towers in Hilltop, Canelands when they heard voices. While inspecting, two male suspects allegedly fired shots at them and they retaliated.
"One of the male suspects was fatally shot and the tower was tampered with," said Mbele.
In addition to the inquest docket, charges of attempted murder was also opened.