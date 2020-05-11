Suspects nabbed for allegedly selling presciption medicines,skin lighteners in Durban CBD

Durban - Two suspects who were nabbed for allegedly selling schedule 4 prescription medication and skin lightening medicines are due to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

According to KwaZulu -Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, police officers acted on intelligence with regards to a shop in the Durban Central business district that was selling unregistered medicines.

"They proceeded to a shop situated on Queen Street where a test buy was arranged at the premises. The suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of various medicines to the value of R60 000."

The Durban Accident Combating Unit arrested two suspects aged 36 and 37 for selling unregistered medicines.

Naicker said the items that were seized included skin lightning medicines and schedule four medication that can only be acquired through a prescription.