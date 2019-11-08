Shivay Devhiechand, of Rose Heights Primary School in Chatsworth, was so grateful to Robinsingh Harichand for motivating him to excel that he nominated him for the Woolworths Educational Programme and My School Teacher’s Day Awards 2019.
His nomination letter led to the English and Life Science teacher winning in the intermediate phase (Grade 4 to 6) category.
He was selected out of 48 000 entries countrywide and won R10 000 and a further R10 000 for the school.
The Grade 6 pupil received R5 000.