Durban - Three people have been arrested for the brutal murder of a 15-year-old girl whose burnt body was found in a shallow grave in Glencoe.
According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele it is alleged that the teenager had an argument with her boyfriend while at a farm in Glencoe on November 11.
Mbele said the victim's family opened a missing persons docket at Glencoe SAPS after the teenager did not return home.
"The victim’s body was burnt and buried in a shallow grave outside the farm," said Mbele.
She said investigation by members of Glencoe SAPS led the police to Matiwaneskop in Ladysmith where the deceased’s 23-year-old boyfriend was arrested.