Three arrested after missing teen found buried in shallow grave









Picture: luctheo/Pixabay Durban - Three people have been arrested for the brutal murder of a 15-year-old girl whose burnt body was found in a shallow grave in Glencoe. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele it is alleged that the teenager had an argument with her boyfriend while at a farm in Glencoe on November 11. Mbele said the victim's family opened a missing persons docket at Glencoe SAPS after the teenager did not return home. "The victim’s body was burnt and buried in a shallow grave outside the farm," said Mbele. She said investigation by members of Glencoe SAPS led the police to Matiwaneskop in Ladysmith where the deceased’s 23-year-old boyfriend was arrested.

"Upon further investigation two more suspects aged 28 and 29 were arrested for murder."

Mbele said police also found that the body remains of the deceased in different area.

She said a case of murder is now being investigated by Glencoe SAPS.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended police on the arrest.

"We are appealing to community members to allow the police to conduct their investigation freely and not to take matter into their own hands,” concluded Lieutenant General Jula.

In September a 25-year-old man was charged for the murder of a South Coast woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Masinenge.

The man who cannot be named until he pleads to the rape charges also faces a charge of murder.

The 22-year-old victim was last seen by a friend on September 11.

POST

