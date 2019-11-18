Tongaat grandmother found bludgeoned to death









A Tongaat grandmother was found bludgeoned to death. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Durban - A 63-year-old Tongaat grandmother was found bludgeoned to death in her home on Monday morning. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, it was the woman's teenage granddaughter who made the discovery. "It is alleged that her 13-year-old granddaughter was hanging clothes on the washing line when she heard a noise in the house. Upon her investigation she discovered her grandmother's body. The teenager grabbed an infant who was in one of the bedrooms and fled to a neighbours home where she sought assistance," said Balram. He said when Reaction Unit South Africa arrived on the scene, in Fairbreeze, just before 10am they Tongaat SAPS and the Provincial Ambulance Service in attendance. "It was established that the elderly woman was found lying in a pool of blood in her living room. She showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased by paramedics. The victim appears to have suffered blunt force trauma to her head and face," said Balram.

Balram said details surrounding the incident were subject to an SAPS investigation.

In September, Reservoir Hills pensioner David Govender,88, was found dead in a drum in the basement of his home.

His hands and feet were bound with rope and a cloth was stuffed into his mouth.

Govender, a retired builder, lived in the 11-bedroom home with his 97-year-old sister Govindamma.

Last month Phoenix Chandraka Singh, 68, was found lying in a bedroom in his home in Rydalvale on October 3.

He had been brutally assaulted and died in hospital.

One person has been arrested for his murder.

POST