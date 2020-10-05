Tongaat resident still missing 5 days on

A Tongaat man has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving his Tongaat home. Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that a missing persons docket has been opened for Tongaat resident Naveen Krishna. The 45-year-old was last seen leaving his Tongaat home on September 30. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Krishna is still being sought by police. “We appeal to anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact Tongaat police on 032 944 9906/27/00 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

According to Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA, Krishna was last seen leaving his Tongaat home on Wednesday.

“He was expected to drop off keys at his office in Merebank, however he failed to turn up.”

Balram said his vehicle was found abandoned on a vacant plot next to Boys Town in Genazzano, Seatides, after his family grew concerned and activated the tracking unit.

“His cellphone was found in the car.”

Krishna is about 1.85m tall, bald and was dressed in black shorts, a black T-shirt and sandals.

Balram said Krishna has a tattoo of Hindu religious symbols on his back.

In a separate incident, earlier today police appealed for anyone with information regarding the disappearance of a 5-year-old South Coast girl to come forward.

Qobhile Cele, of Noqhongo, in Mehlomnyama, was last seen by her grandmother on August 29 playing outside her home.

Police said the little girl was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue plastic shoes and grey track pants.

The appealed to anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Warrant Officer Zorro Cele at 039 695 3000 / 079 347 4392 or phone the Crime Stop number: 08600 10111.

