Durban - Two people were killed and 20 injured following a tornado that hit Mpolweni settlement near Wartburg, KwaZulu Natal on Tuesday night.
According to Ross Campbell, ER24 spokesperson paramedics arrived on scene at 5:20pm after having received a call from Disaster Management and Search & Rescue to assist on the scene.
Campbell said provincial medics were already on the scene, having assisted with 9 patients.
"Two adults were unfortunately declared dead on the scene. ER24 set up a triage area and treated and transported another 9 patients for minor to moderate injuries to various hospitals in the area.
"Provincial also transported a further two bringing the total injured on scene to 20.