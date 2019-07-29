

Durban - The Verulam man accused of raping his 9-year-old stepdaughter repeatedly from 2017, made his first appearance at the Durban High Court on Monday.

The man who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child has 46 counts leveled against him, most of which are sexual related offences.





While a pre-trial conference was meant to take place today, the matter had to be adjourned for the defense to view footage of videos and images in relation to counts 13, 14 and 15 which is the creation, distribution and possession of child pornography.





Senior state prosecutor, Cheryl Naidu confirmed that the state had possession of the footage and wanted to afford the defense an opportunity to view its contents before the commencement of the pre-trial conference.





Naidu said it was the intention of the state not to allow the defense to have a copy of the footage.





Legal Aid attorney, Hycenth Mlotshwa objected, saying if it implicated the accused, they would indeed need a copy of the footage.





Judge Z Nkosi asked Mlotshwa to first view the footage before making an application.





The case was adjourned to September 6 for a pre-trial conference.





Each count was documented in a lengthy high court indictment served at the Verulam Magistrate's Court in April.





According to the comprehensive court document, the 44-year-old faces charges that include 11 counts of rape, 3 counts of child abuse as well as human trafficking, sexual exploitation and sexual grooming of children, creation, possession and distribution of child pornography.





It is alleged that the accused repeatedly raped his stepdaughter following the demise of her mother.





The accused remains in custody after bail was denied shortly after his arrest in June 2018.



