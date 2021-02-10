Vice-chair of Verulam crematorium suspended after clash with mourners

Durban - The vice-chairperson of the Verulam Crematorium was suspended on an interim basis after an altercation with mourners at a Covid-19 funeral last week. Vish Roopnarain was issued a letter of interim suspension on Monday. The crematorium’s management said they took the decision in order to investigate the matter and to hear from both parties involved. Roopnarain, who is recovering from injuries following the incident, said he respected management’s decision and would await the outcome of the internal investigation. He said mourners assaulted him on Thursday morning, for asking family members to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols. He suffered bruising to his head and a swollen jaw.

“I asked one of the mourners, who had just arrived, to go through the screening station where he needed to register, have his temperature checked and then sanitise. He refused and wanted to go straight to the family car. He said he was a relative of the deceased.”

Roopnarain said he tried to explain to the man that there was a procedure that needed to be followed and that was when he was allegedly assaulted.

“He pointed his finger at me and used all sorts of vulgarities. I asked his family to calm him down but I was punched in the face with clenched fists. I tried to duck and put my hands over my face but I was hit on the head.”

He said he was kicked by others and his Isuzu bakkie was damaged.

“A female mourner tried to protect me and I managed to get away. I went straight to Reaction Unit SA’s offices for help. I suffered bruising to my skull and I am recovering from a swollen jaw.”

Roopnarain has opened a case of assault and damage to property at Verulam SAPS. He said it was disappointing when a community behaved in that manner.

"A funeral is the last rites for a deceased and there was so much disrespect shown that day. In the five years that I have been serving the crematorium, this is the first time that this has happened.”

Govi Moodley, a trustee of the Verulam Crematorium, said: “It must be noted that we were not present during the altercation but the board of trustees are aware of the matter and can confirm that it is currently under investigation.”

Moodley confirmed that Roopnarain was placed under interim suspension. “Management made the decision to suspend the vice-chair, pending the finalisation of the investigation.”

Moodley said there were allegations of misconduct from both parties and it was only fair, as a public institution, to hear from each side before drawing conclusions.

“From what we know, the family complained to a trustee, saying the vice-chair was rude and behaved in an inappropriate manner. So, once we conclude our investigations, we will impose sanctions on the guilty party.”

The investigation is expected to take between seven and 14 days.

Moodley said that during that time, Roopnarain must refrain from entering the crematorium in his capacity as vice-chair.

“He is allowed to attend a funeral as a general member of the public but not as a member of the crematorium.”

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a provincial police spokesperson, said Verulam police were investigating charges of common assault and malicious damage to property.

“The complainant alleged that, on February 4, 2021, at 10.15am, he was performing his duties at the Crematorium in Verulam when he was assaulted by an unknown male, who refused to do Covid-19 screening. The suspect also damaged his vehicle.”

The man accused of the assault did not comment at the time of publication.

[email protected]

The Post