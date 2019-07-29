Nikita Govindsamy, left with her sister Denisha and mother Jane. Picture: Facebook

Durban - As the murder trial of the man accused of wiping out his entire family begins in the Durban High Court, Sagren Govindsamy is hoping justice will prevail. "There must be no sympathy for the way he took my family's life. I just want justice to be done," said Govindsamy.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Sagren Govindsamy wants justice for the death of his wife and two daughters who were murdered in September 2018. Video: Charlene Somduth





Colin Pillay, a tow truck driver, faces three counts of murder for the death of Jane, 45, a receptionist, and her daughters Denisha, 22, and Nikita, 16, a Grade 11 pupil.

In an earlier interview with POST Govindsamy said that he had lost everything and even though he did not have the will to go on living, he somehow found the strength.

According to indictments Pillay claimed he was involved in an extra marital affair with Jane and found out that she was seeing another person, which is when he decided to kill her.

Govindsamy added that even if his wife had been having an affair, she did not deserve to die that way.

“No one has the right to take another person’s life, especially if you claim to love them.”

The trial has been set down until August 8. The State is expected to call 38 witnesses.

