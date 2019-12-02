Watch: Umhlanga home gets 'lit' for Christmas









Durban - To officially ring in the festive season a home in Umhlanga decorated like the North Pole has switched on their lights and have welcomed the public to join in the festivities. Hundreds of people have been flocking to the home situated in Somerset Drive since the lights were switched on on Saturday. The brain child of Vasu and Lallie Munsamie, the couple said back in 2011, seeing the smile of children's faces were priceless. Complete with a nativity scene, reindeers, a Christmas father and much more, families cannot contain their excitement as they pose for pictures and videos. The official facebook page The Durban North Pole posts updates regarding when the lights are switched on.

Vasu Munsamie told The Daily News in 2011 the reason behind the lights: "We love the festivity and joy Christmas brings and people love coming by every night to see the lights. The joy on the children’s faces is priceless."

At that time they had forked out close to R40 000 for the lights and installation.

This was apart from electricity.

Complete with reindeers, a nativity scene the home has attracted hundreds of people over the years. Picture: Facebook.





The lights are usually on for a month every night between 7pm until 10pm until January 1.

This year the family declined media interviews.

Facebook users commented:

Natasha Valayathum: As always it was amazing. Thank u for always giving the people such a friendly welcome into your beautiful home. Your family is amazing at spreading the Christmas spirit.P.s thank u for the kiddies goodie bags and reindeer ears.

Pravesh Ramfol: So spectacular..Mr Vasu and family

Sharon Naidoo: Thank you for allowing the public into your "home" God Bless.

Ashton Anandlal: Absolutely fantastic. Thank you for spreading the Christmas cheer. God bless.

POST