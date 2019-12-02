Durban - To officially ring in the festive season a home in Umhlanga decorated like the North Pole has switched on their lights and have welcomed the public to join in the festivities.
Hundreds of people have been flocking to the home situated in Somerset Drive since the lights were switched on on Saturday.
The brain child of Vasu and Lallie Munsamie, the couple said back in 2011, seeing the smile of children's faces were priceless.
Complete with a nativity scene, reindeers, a Christmas father and much more, families cannot contain their excitement as they pose for pictures and videos.
The official facebook page The Durban North Pole posts updates regarding when the lights are switched on.