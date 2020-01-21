Woman dies after being shot and dumped on M7 highway









Durban - Police have confirmed that the woman who was shot multiple times and left in the middle of the road on the M7 highway last week has succumbed to her injuries. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the victim had died on Monday and a case of murder was now being investigated. No arrests have been made. At the time of the incident Mbele said the 30-year-old woman was found by motorists lying in the middle of the M7 towards Pinetown with multiple gunshot wounds on the chest, arm and abdomen. "She was taken to hospital for medical attention," said Mbele.

She said according to a motorist at the scene the female victim was allegedly shot inside an unknown vehicle and dumped in the middle of the road.

According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics when medics arrived on scene the woman was in a critical condition.

He said she had sustained multiple gunshots wounds and was stablised by advanced life support paramedics before being rushed to a State hospital.

On Tuesday Jamieson confirmed the patient passed away in hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

Police also confirmed that there were no new developments in the murder of Bradley Hiralal and Bilquees Hussain who were killed in December.

On Friday a R50 000 reward was offered for information that could lead to the arrest of a man implicated in the drive-by shooting.

By Tuesday, Mbele said the matter is still under investigation and no arrest had been made.

