Durban - Police have confirmed that the woman who was shot multiple times and left in the middle of the road on the M7 highway last week has succumbed to her injuries.
KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the victim had died on Monday and a case of murder was now being investigated.
No arrests have been made.
At the time of the incident Mbele said the 30-year-old woman was found by motorists lying in the middle of the M7 towards Pinetown with multiple gunshot wounds on the chest, arm and abdomen.
"She was taken to hospital for medical attention," said Mbele.