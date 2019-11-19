Woman drowns in Pinetown pool









File picture: Pexels Durban - A female believed to be in her twenties drowned in a residential pool in Tunbridge Drive in Woodlands Pinetown on Tuesday morning. According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics they responded just before 7am. "Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the Blue Reaction Officer attempting CPR on the unresponsive lady. Paramedics took over however the resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the patient was declared deceased at the scene. It is alleged that the lady was found in the pool and pulled out and CPR started." Jamieson said events leading up to the drowning was unknown and SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further. A day ago, a one year old boy had to be airlifted to hospital following a non-fatal drowning at a residence in Camperdown, KwaZulu Natal.

According to ER 24 spokesperson Russel Meiring paramedics arrived on the scene at 10h40 and were led into one of the bedrooms where the young patient was found, laying on the bed.

"On assessment, medics found that the boy was in a serious condition. Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to stabilise his condition.

"Once treated, the patient was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg for further treatment," he said.

Meiring said details surrounding the incident were not known.

A week ago a 28-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool at a chalet in Port Alfred.

NSRI Port Alfred duty crew were activated at 11pm after reports of a drowning accident.

