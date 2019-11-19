Durban - A female believed to be in her twenties drowned in a residential pool in Tunbridge Drive in Woodlands Pinetown on Tuesday morning.
According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics they responded just before 7am.
"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the Blue Reaction Officer attempting CPR on the unresponsive lady. Paramedics took over however the resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the patient was declared deceased at the scene. It is alleged that the lady was found in the pool and pulled out and CPR started."
Jamieson said events leading up to the drowning was unknown and SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.
A day ago, a one year old boy had to be airlifted to hospital following a non-fatal drowning at a residence in Camperdown, KwaZulu Natal.