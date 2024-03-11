A 46-year-old woman was sentenced to eight and four years imprisonment for fraud and corruption, respectively, at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court, on Friday.
Ramonia Naidu, who was an employee at Anchor Yeast in Amanzimtoti from May 2017 and November 2018, was found guilty of defrauding the company for R2 million.
According to Hawks spokesperson, Simphiwe Mhlongo, it was discovered that she colluded with a service provider who was supplying chemicals to Anchor Yeast and defrauded the company by placing orders from the supplier and falsifying delivery notes.
She would then receive payment for personal gain.
Mhlongo said the company received information about the irregularities and an audit was conducted.
“During the audit it was revealed that Naidu was defrauding the company. A case of fraud and corruption was reported at Amanzimtoti police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigation for further investigation.
“Naidu was arrested in April 2023 and appeared in court several times until she was convicted in December last year,” he said.
She was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for fraud of which three years was suspended for five years on condition that she was not convicted of theft or fraud during the period of suspension. Her sentence for fraud and corruption will run concurrently.