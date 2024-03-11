A 46-year-old woman was sentenced to eight and four years imprisonment for fraud and corruption, respectively, at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court, on Friday. Ramonia Naidu, who was an employee at Anchor Yeast in Amanzimtoti from May 2017 and November 2018, was found guilty of defrauding the company for R2 million.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Simphiwe Mhlongo, it was discovered that she colluded with a service provider who was supplying chemicals to Anchor Yeast and defrauded the company by placing orders from the supplier and falsifying delivery notes. She would then receive payment for personal gain. Mhlongo said the company received information about the irregularities and an audit was conducted.