Woman shot multiple times and dumped on the M7 highway









Crime scene. (File Photo: IANS) Durban - Police are still hunting for the suspects who shot a woman and left her in the middle of the road on the M7 highway on Wednesday afternoon. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele Pinetown SAPS are investigating a case of attempted murder. "Yesterday at 16:30pm, a 30-year-old woman found by motorist lying in the middle of the M7 towards Pinetown with multiple gunshot wounds on the chest, arm and abdomen. "She was taken to hospital for medical attention," said Mbele. She said according to a motorist at the scene the female victim was allegedly shot inside an unknown vehicle and dumped in the middle of the road.

"The suspect then fled the scene. Investigations are continuing."

According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics when medics arrived on scene the woman was in a critical condition.

He said she had sustained multiple gunshots wounds and was stablised by advanced life support paramedics before being rushed to a State hospital.

In less then 24 hours a total of five people, including two children have been killed in shooting incidents.

Earlier today two men where killed in their car while driving in the Umbilo area.

Jamieson said the men sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead on the scene.

SAPS were on scene and the motive for the attack had not been established.

On Wednesday evening a taxi came under fire in the Inchanga area.

The taxi driver, a 10 month old baby and a 15 year old school girl lost their lives.

