Durban - Police are still hunting for the suspects who shot a woman and left her in the middle of the road on the M7 highway on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele Pinetown SAPS are investigating a case of attempted murder.
"Yesterday at 16:30pm, a 30-year-old woman found by motorist lying in the middle of the M7 towards Pinetown with multiple gunshot wounds on the chest, arm and abdomen.
"She was taken to hospital for medical attention," said Mbele.
She said according to a motorist at the scene the female victim was allegedly shot inside an unknown vehicle and dumped in the middle of the road.