WOMEN’S MONTH: ‘Being the best sisters we can be’

A GROUP of women, under the banner of, Soroptimist International (SI) Durban, are working toward advocating for human rights and gender equality, and to empowering and educating through their organisation. Saijal Bandulal, the past president and communications officer for SI Durban, said their goals were in line with the international umbrella body’s vision in keeping with the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals.

“SI Durban was founded in April 1964. We are a club of vibrant, passionate women and are one of six clubs in South Africa. SI Durban is a part of Soroptimist International, a global volunteer movement for women founded in 1921 in Oakland, California. “The name Soroptimist is derived from the Latin words, ‘soror’ and ‘optima’, which means ‘sister’ and ‘best’. Together they mean ‘best sister’. SI is a global network of more than 72 000 members in 121 countries and has as its mission to advocate for human rights and gender equality.” Bandulal said there were five other SI clubs in South Africa - SI Cape of Good Hope, SI Johannesburg, SI King Sebata Delindyebo, SI Mahikeng and SI Pretoria Tshwane.

“SI has United Nations consultative status. At the heart of our organisation is advocacy and programme action based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Our projects group the SDGs under the 5 Ps (People, Peace, Partnerships, Prosperity and Planet) and aim to empower, educate and inspire. “We (SI Durban) work at grass root level in communities and schools in and around the greater Durban area. SI Durban engages in a number of grassroot projects. We have just completed a successful fundraising first screening of the Hindi movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki peel Kahani. The funds will go towards two new library projects at Addington Primary School and Durban Girls Secondary. “The club has already completed two libraries (at Duffs Road Primary and Lakehaven Secondary School) and continue to support the libraries with various needs.

“Our annual Mandela Day projects include food hamper and blanket drives. This year, SI Durban fundraised and distributed blankets, linen, calamine lotion, face towels and a goody bag for the residents of the Cheshire Homes in Sparks Estate,” said Bandulal. She said SI Durban was also running school gardens at Duffs Road Primary, Greenbury Secondary and Avocado Secondary. “The project aims to educate learners about growing sustainable food sources.”

The organisation is also engaged in Gender-Based Violence (GBV) programmes at the VJ Kara Centre for Abused Women at the Aryan Benevolent Home in Chatsworth, the Sahara Shelter in Phoenix as well as at the KwaMashu Police Station, where comfort packs are handed out. Other projects include skills development projects, food hampers and clothing distributions, and their annual Adventure into Womanhood and Breast Cancer Awareness campaigns. “We live in a world of great social and economic contrasts. In South Africa, we continue to carry the baggage of cultural norms engineered to stifle gender equality. When women and girls at grassroots are challenged by inequality and unable to achieve their goals; have access to basic health and feminine hygiene projects; or achieve their full economic potential; development of society, the greater community and eventually the economy will be impacted.”

She said until government and society are able to support all its citizens equally, NGOs would continue to play an important role in investing in women’s empowerment and ensuring a path towards gender equality, inclusivity as well as poverty eradication. “Our flagship project for Women’s Month is, Adventure into Womanhood. Here we invite 100 Grade 11 learners from disadvantaged schools around Durban. Experts in various fields deliver talks and advise the girls, who are our VIPs for the day. They are treated to refreshments, lunch and goodie bags.” * For more information, see Facebook: Soroptimist International Durban or email [email protected]