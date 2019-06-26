Durban - Twenty-four hours after a newborn baby girl was found abandoned under a tree in Phoenix police said they were still looking for the suspect. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of child negligence was opened at Phoenix SAPS.

"It is alleged that the community members saw the baby and reported to the police. Police officers attended the scene and found a new-baby girl. She was taken to hospital for further attention," said Zwane.

"The mother is still at large. We appeal to anyone who might have information about her whereabouts to contact the police."

Gareth Naidoo from KZN VIP, a private security company on the North Coast, said their members were called out to scene by community members who heard the newborn crying.

The baby girl still had the umbilical cord attached and was wrapped in clothing, laying on the grass under the tree.

Naidoo said community members were angered that someone would abandon a child but were grateful that the baby survived the elements.

Social media users called on government to implement stricter laws for people who abandon their children.

Here are some comments from Facebook:

Ramona Marimuthu: Every day there is a report of an abandoned baby or a dead foetus. When is this madness going to end? This is so heartbreaking to read

Reshma Reuben: With so many babies being abandoned or flushed there should be more strict laws and harsher penalties for the sake of the innocent babies.

Lushele Ramsaroop: Really sad and pathetic. No value for human life yet there is so much support there in the form of anonymous counselling helplines, hospitals and Social Services to support and help one make informed decisions about various options available. I urge people to make use of these resources and stop all forms of child abuse and abandonment.

POST