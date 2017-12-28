Durban - A shocking surge of over 30 crime related incidents in the Durban North and uMhlanga areas has led to the formation of an Urban Crime Prevention Unit.

The temporary unit, created specifically for the festive season, is a joint partnership between the police, Blue Security and the Stanley Grace, Ridge and Chartwell roads committee. It aims to identify and mop up criminal hotspots.

The team of crime fighters are paying specific attention to open spaces, including vacant land, parks and greenbelts, that are often used by criminals to target businesses and homes.

The special projects manager at Blue Security, Stephen Wimborne, said open spaces in lower uMhlanga were already cleared out.

“Exercises such as these are imperative as open spaces are often the weaknesses of communities,” said Wimborne.

The bridge over the M4, which has many vagrants who seek shelter in the recesses of the bridge structure, was also cleared.

After the clearance, a tactical team walked along the Durban bound section of the M4, inspecting the overgrown verges bordering the rear areas of properties on Stanely Grace Crescent.

Unit member, Lieutenant Vikesh Singh, said a manhole cover was found placed against a wall with a tampered bob wire at a spot located further down the M4.

“The cover is used as a stepping stone for easy, undetectable access into and out of the community.”

Saratoga Park and open land in Ridge Road were also searched.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said: “Areas like this are increasing the risk profile of the community and action needs to be taken to prevent the escalation of incidents. Areas bordering properties, especially vacant properties, require a far more holistic and turn key approach to mitigating risk.”

Marshall Security, who responded to over 30 incidents of crime, said they are also doing their part to create heightened visibility in the north.

The security team responded to 11 cases of hijackings, a case of rape, 10 housebreakings, 8 cases of the theft and eight cases of motor vehicle theft in a period of 9 days.

uMhlanga, Greenwood Park, Briardene, Rosehill, Effingham, La Lucia, Glenashley and Durban North were hit the most.

Marshall Security’s Kyle van Reenen said they are working closely with the police on various operations within the area and are doing the best to fight the scourge.

“We have increased the amount of reaction officers on duty as well as our special operations team have been placed into priority zones.

Our automatic number plate recognition cameras are also a huge aid with these incidents as we are able to establish routes used by suspects and strategise accordingly,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said they have increase police presence.

“Visible policing members are deployed in the area on a 24-hour basis to prevent criminal activities and apprehend wanted suspects. Operations are also planned and executed within the police stations in the cluster,” said Gwala.

