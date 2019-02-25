Dev is a movie that warrants repeated viewing for its visual grandeur, the superb action sequence and gorgeous hero and heroine.

Debutant director Rajath Ravishanker makes a grand entry on to the Kollywood platform with this feel-good, light-hearted, refreshing and colourful movie that is aimed at the present young generation and everyone who revel in being in love. Dev (Karthi) is an adventurer who loves to live positively and enjoy the great outdoors rather than being tied to a job or be in a relationship.

He is carefree and feels completely at home with his childhood friends, Vignesh Kanth and Amrutha Srinivasen.

Dev lives with his dad (Prakash Raj), a highly-respected businessman in Chennai. His mother passed away while he was still a baby and his dad raised him single-handedly with assistance from his aunt. Dev’s dad gives him the freedom to live his life as a carefree youngster and does not pressurise him to do anything against his will.

On the other hand, Dev’s friends want him to settle down with a partner so that he does not remain a bachelor forever. With some trepidation, they find a girl for him on Facebook.

Dev sends a friend request to a beauty who goes by the name of Meghna from the US. Unbeknown to Dev and his friends, Meghna is a no-nonsense, successful and high-profile businesswoman who is independent and has no time for a meaningful relationship with the opposite sex.

She lives with her single mom, Padmavati (played by the ravishing yesteryear actress, Ramya Krishnan), who would like her daughter to find a suitor sooner rather than later.

The movie deals with the age-old problem of falling in love and all the challenges that young lovers face today. The director shows us that our lifestyles are quite frantic, and how we concentrate on work and making money, paying scant attention to our loved ones and the majestic environment that is out there to be explored and enjoyed!

Karthi plays the role of Dev with ease. This role was tailor made for him. He excels in the fight scenes. The role of Meghna is played with relish by Rakul Preeti Singh who pairs with Karthi for the second time in Kollywood.

Raj and Krishnan play their short roles quite convincingly and are a welcome sight on the big screen. Jayraj, the rocking music director of Kollywood, has churned out songs and music that are all chartbusters.

Cinematographer Velraj must be applauded for capturing the international locations so alluringly, using the Arri Alexa camera like the pro he is.

Dev will be enjoyed by everyone who appreciates falling in love and the many challenges that go with it.

The film is now showing daily at Cine Centre Suncoast in Durban.

* Lachimiah is an ex-presenter on Radio Phoenix and two other community radio stations. He is a seasoned MC and motivational speaker and has a deep interest in Kollywood movies and music.