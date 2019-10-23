DURBAN - THE Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH) Diwali Radiothon is ready to kick off at the weekend.
The perennial highlight event, in Chatsworth, sees the coming together of the institution and its partner, Radio Hindvani, in one of the most significant fund-raising drives for the home.
Nirode Bramdaw, ABH council member and spokesperson, said: “This is an event which has been going on for the past four years. Hindvani broadcasts live from the ABH and we take pledges from the public and corporates. We hope to raise in excess of R1 million this year.”
Bramdaw said every month, the home ran at a deficit and this was an important fund-raiser.
“This year ‘Brick by Brick’ is the central theme to the campaign, where funds will be used to revamp and renovate the ageing facilities for the home, and to purchase new beds and mattresses for our elderly residents.