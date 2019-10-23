Diwali Radiothon fund-raiser for the ABH









The Aryan Benevolent Home council member, Rajeev Pattundeen, left, and ABH volunteer Vivek Pattundeen at a previous radiothon. DURBAN - THE Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH) Diwali Radiothon is ready to kick off at the weekend. The perennial highlight event, in Chatsworth, sees the coming together of the institution and its partner, Radio Hindvani, in one of the most significant fund-raising drives for the home. Nirode Bramdaw, ABH council member and spokesperson, said: “This is an event which has been going on for the past four years. Hindvani broadcasts live from the ABH and we take pledges from the public and corporates. We hope to raise in excess of R1 million this year.” Bramdaw said every month, the home ran at a deficit and this was an important fund-raiser. “This year ‘Brick by Brick’ is the central theme to the campaign, where funds will be used to revamp and renovate the ageing facilities for the home, and to purchase new beds and mattresses for our elderly residents.



“We will also upgrade the facilities in our children’s cottages and the ABH VJ Kara Family Centre – our facility that cares for women and children, who have suffered from domestic violence."

He added that the funds raised were indicative of the goodwill the ABH enjoyed from the Durban community.



“We host the radiothon on the eve of Diwali, when people are considerate of the plight of the disadvantaged and underprivileged. We have endorsements from Amitabh Bachchan and President Cyril Ramaphosa on the work that ABH does.

"We also have phone-ins from celebrities, the likes of Jack Devnarain, Jailoshini Naidoo and celebrity chef Yudhika Sujanani.”

The Radiothon at the ABH will take place on October 26 from 8am to 8pm. Pledges can be called in at 031 404 9523.

- THE POST