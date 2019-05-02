Ali Akbar Moosa – Director and Chairman Willowton Group, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman – Founder and Chairman Gift of the Givers and Farouk Moosa – Director Willowton Group. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The Willowton Group, a KwaZulu-Natal home grown company, has donated R1,5 million to support communities that were devastated by recent floods that claimed 70 lives and left hundreds displaced. Director for the Willowton Group, Abdul Razak Moosa, said that as a family owned business, the suffering of the families in KwaZulu-Natal was very close to the company’s heart.

He said that the group’s donation to non-governmental organisation, Gift of the Givers, Africa’s largest disaster response NGO and the first to send volunteers to areas ravaged by the heavy rains, reflected the vision and purpose of Willowton.

“We are committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and there is no better feeling than giving back to the South African community. The aim is to make a meaningful difference and one that can be sustained into the future. We believe that this is a good opportunity to care for those that are unable to care for themselves,” he said.

“As people begin to pick up the pieces and the stories of those who have lost their homes and their belongings are no longer on the front pages of our newspapers, the true work begins. People quickly forget that rebuilding people’s lives requires resources. It is now when the greatest need usually emerges,” Moosa said when handing over the cheque to Gift of the Givers spokesperson, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

He said that Willowton Group believed that, because Gift of the Givers was known for working closely with the victims of natural disasters, it was well placed to assess what was needed and would allocate the funds accordingly.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, thanked the Willowton Group for its contribution. “Many families have nowhere to go and are living in tents or in community halls at present. More than 230 homes have been badly damaged and even more will have to be completely rebuilt. It is through the generosity of people like the Willowton Group that they can still have hope.”

KZN Premier Willies Mchunu has declared today a day of mourning, prayer and memorial.

