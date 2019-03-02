Shalom Ankiah tutors a class. Picture: Supplied

Durban - HISTORICALLY, extra tuition was offered to pupils from Grades 10 to 12, but the tables have turned, with children as young as five being enrolled for extra classes. Some experts have warned that children should be allowed to be children at this age and that teachers should manage their time adequately in the classroom.

Others are of the view that because of overcrowded classrooms, teachers struggle to provide individual attention.

Professor Labby Ramrathan, from the School of Education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said tuition should be applicable to those in senior grades.

He said these pupils had an understanding of their career paths and the marks required to gain a spot at a university.

“Extra classes during this period, if necessary, would work as a revision and help pupils attain the marks they require.”

But for children in primary school, particularly in the foundation phase, the focus should be on their social development, not only academics.

“All that is needed here is parental support. We need to teach our children how to interact socially and how to learn independently.”

Extra classes may lead to them becoming dependent learners throughout their schooling and tertiary studies.

“For now, parents need to leave them to just focus on homework.”

He added that tuition had become a trend for parents.

“They see others enrolled and they want to do the same. Parents need to work with teachers to determine if extra classes are needed because it puts additional pressure on the child.”

Shalom Ankiah, a tutor for the past decade, said the class ratio was one teacher to 40 pupils.

“And it is virtually impossible for pupils to get one-on-one attention.

“From my experience, I have noticed that older pupils struggle in literacy and mathematics because they were unable to understand the foundation phase of these subjects.

“Pupils are being promoted to the next grade without proper assessments being done on them and by the time they come to high school they struggle with simple English and mathematical equations.”

Ankiah said teachers did not have the time or the capacity to sit and teach children the basics, and extra tuition was therefore needed.

Recently, parents of children from Grades 1 to 4 were seeking help with homework and extra classes.

“Some of these children cannot read a simple sentence or identify a word. They are not grasping on to what is being taught in school and yet again the teachers cannot give the attention required.”

Basil Manuel, of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), said parents were in the habit of pressuring children to take up extra classes.

“Yes, sometimes it is necessary because not all children are academically inclined, but the lengths parents go to are unnatural. Pupils are stuck in their books. They have a full day at school, they study after school and attend extra classes at the weekend. There are no holidays or times for a break.”

He said if teachers completed lessons in the allocated time, “we would not be having this issue”.

“This in itself is working to the detriment of the profession and we need to address these issues. What are the factors hindering proper teaching and revision at school? Is it a large number of pupils or the fact that teachers spend more time disciplining pupils? We need to find a solution.”

Nomusa Cebi, of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), said: “Teachers are unable to give pupils individual attention because classes are packed to capacity. Homework should be the ideal tool for revision and not outside classes.”

She said some schools had designed programmes to address the issue.

“Supervised by teachers and principals, the pupils return to school at 4pm to do homework and study until 9pm. It is not extra tuition, but a structured forum for pupils to do their homework and read.”

Cebi said these schools had reached a 100% pass rate and this was proof that the focus should be on homework and not extra classes.

POST