Farhan Akhtar

Film maker turned actor, Farhan Akhtar, is apparently gearing up for marriage. According to rumours, Akhtar, who was once married to stylist, Adhuna Akhtar, is set to marry actress and model Shibani Dandekar, and the wedding will most likely take place in May.

The actor is currently working on The Sky is Pink with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zaira Wassim.

In 2009, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone delivered the hit movie Love Aaj Kal. Now Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, will star alongside Kartik Aryan in Love Aaj Kal 2, that will be directed by Imtiaz Ali, who directed the original.

Sara Ali Khan has openly expressed that she finds Aryan cute. Incidentally, he is rumoured to be dating another star kid, Ananya Pandey, the daughter of Chunkey Pandey. Ananya makes her debut in Student of the Year 2.

Disappointed by the failure of Thugs of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Sheikh - who made a highly acclaimed debut in Dangal - is gearing up for her next project, a horror comedy titled Bhoot Police. Heading the cast will be Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal

Celebrating the success of movies like Stree and Luka Chuppi, filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, has announced two new projects.

First he has signed the hit duo of Ayushmann Khurrana of Bhumi Pednekar for the movie Bala. Then he has confirmed signing the much in-demand Rajkumar Rao and Jhanvi Kapoor for a new project.

After 19 years, the brilliant filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, is returning to the director’s seat for the remake of his blockbuster Sadak.

While the original stars of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt will reunite for this romantic thriller, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor play the lead pair. Incidentally this is the first time that Bhatt will direct his two daughters in one movie.

* Bunseelal is the founder of Star Attraction and the official representative of Colours TV in South Africa. He is also a movie critic and presenter of the Breakfast Show on Eastwave Radio. Write to him at [email protected]