Amber vies for amateur baker title

BBC Lifestyle’s Great South African Bake Off Season 4 is underway. The show sees a new line-up of South Africa’s very best amateur bakers competing for the win. The 10-part series, judged by chefs Siba Mtongana and Paul Hartmann and presented by Lesego Tlhabi and Glen Biderman-Pam, airs on BBC Lifestyle, DStv channel 174.

Twelve bakers will take on the ultimate baking challenge and compete to be crowned South Africa's best amateur baker. For Amber Govender, entering was a no-brainer. “This was a show my mom and I constantly watched. We used to re-create the recipes and try the technical (aspects) together. It was something we bonded over. This show was a staple in my childhood, and to be part of it now is something I never thought I could accomplish. I hope everyone else can see that age does not matter. You can be a younger baker or an older baker and still be doing great things.”

Govender, 21, was born and raised in Alberton, Johannesburg, and now lives in Brackenhurst, Alberton. She plans to start a culinary school, specialising in Patisserie. “My passion for baking started around age six. I was always in the kitchen with my mom, baking cookies or cakes and helping her decorate. One of my fondest memories of baking was when I helped her make one of my birthday cakes when I eight or nine years old. It’s was a Barbie cake with a piped dress. It was colourful, and I remember both our fingers were stained blue.” Govender said she enjoyed baking cakes.

Amber Govender busy in the show’s kitchen. Picture: Supplied “You can try so many flavours with so many different types of cakes, and it’s almost always going to turn out delicious. My favourite thing to eat and bake for my family is Toscakaka. The caramel with the almonds compliments the soft vanilla almond cake so well. My family loves it too. I’m obsessed with this cake. This is one of few cakes I have a second serving of.” Govender’s other passion are her dogs, for whom she also bakes. “I have four dogs, the oldies, as our family calls them. They are Sammy (miniature dachshund), Johnny (Border Collie) and George (Ridgeback). I recently got another dog, Arthur (German Shepherd). He is my best friend, and I take him everywhere I go.