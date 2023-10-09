Anchored in her music

She said: “Anchored, like my collaboration with Jessica Chaz, is inspired by a dream that you can’t let go of. In my case, it’s more than just a career in music. It’s hoping for success both personally and professionally that is proving to take more than a decade to build, a kind that I’ve been praying for, that could make my family proud.

“The word ‘anchored’ was taken from a scripture in the Bible that describes hope as an anchor for your soul. I think for a lot of us, that has been waiting and hoping for something that is yet to bear fruit. There has been a lot of advice given in line with changing paths or trying other things, or giving up on a dream.

“But as I get older, I’m beginning to believe and see that there is triumph in perseverance. And so Anchored speaks to this; to finding an anchor for your soul, through the waiting, in hope.”