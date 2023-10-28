Bridal henna is more than just elaborate and intricate patterns, floral motifs and geometric shapes, it often incorporates symbols representing love, prosperity, and blessings for the couple.

The history and tradition of Indian bridal henna, also known as mehndi, can be traced back thousands of years. It is an integral part of some Indian weddings and is considered auspicious and symbolic. In ancient times, mehndi was used to adorn the hands and feet of brides as a form of bridal beautification. Over time, it became a traditional art form with intricate designs and patterns. The application of mehndi during weddings is believed to bring good luck, fertility, and marital bliss to the couple.

The process of applying mehndi traditionally involved grinding the henna leaves, creating a paste, and applying it on the skin in various designs. The paste is then left to dry, and when it is removed, it leaves behind an orange-red stain that gradually darkens over a few days. There are many steps to complete to ensure a dark stain. Picture: Instagram @mendhiartist_selina Indian bridal henna designs are known for their elaborate and intricate patterns, ranging from floral motifs to geometric shapes. These designs often incorporate symbols and motifs representing love, prosperity, and blessings for the couple. The bride’s hands and feet are usually fully covered with mehndi, and it is considered a sign of good fortune if the colour of the stain is dark and long-lasting. Apart from the bride, mehndi is also applied to the hands and feet of close relatives and friends as a part of pre-wedding rituals. Henna nights, known as mehndi parties, are organised before the wedding, where the bride and her female friends and family members gather to celebrate and have their hands adorned with henna.

Overall, Indian bridal henna holds deep cultural and traditional significance, adding beauty and auspiciousness to the wedding celebrations. It is a cherished tradition that continues to be an integral part of Indian weddings to this day. Selina Sarobjeeth, 21, works in logistics full time as a freight forwarder (an agent in the logistics network). She started out as a henna artist in high school and today uses her art and passion as an extra source of income. The Phoenix artist said she began her henna art business five years ago.

“I started while I was still at school. My passion for art and design drew me towards henna art. The therapeutic side of the application process and the beauty of the art was attractive to me. “Both Hindu and Muslim weddings feature pre-wedding ceremonies involving henna/mendhi. In some cultures, a darker henna stain is symbolic of a deeper love connection between the couple. In the Hindu tradition, henna/mendhi is part of the Solah Shringar, which is a beautification ritual for the bride,” she said. Sarobjeeth said bridal henna was more traditional and full.

“Bridal designs are more intricate, but it depends on the bride herself. She can go with a floral design or a more traditional henna design. Brides can choose their own design even if it needs to match their outfit or go with the theme of her wedding. Most brides include elements and things they personally love for example peacocks, elephants and even a landmark where she met her husband. “Regular henna is basically known as casual henna. It can be done for any celebratory event or function such as Diwali, Eid, bridal showers or birthday parties. It depends on the theme of your function. Henna designs can be adjusted to the different occasion.” Sarobjeeth design influences for henna art are Indian, Pakistani, Arabic, African, Moroccan, and Western.

She said there are many steps to complete to ensure a dark stain was achieved and time was a major factor. “Bridal application can take from three to six hours to complete. It all depends on the design and the length of the bridal henna. Bridal application can take from three to six hours to complete, it all depends on the design and the length of the bridal henna. Picture: Instagram @mendhiartist_selina “The bride gets her henna done first and thereafter the guests of the function get to do theirs. Brides should always ensure they have two artists during her henna night. One artist for the bride and another for the bridal party, especially if the bridal party is big. This saves time and the bridal party will be kept occupied.

“Henna/mehndi can be done two to three days prior to your wedding. Depending on the design, the bride can split her henna over two days in order to not feel pressured on one day. It is recommend to split this over two days if the bride decides to get henna done up to her knees and above her elbows.” Sarobjeeth said stains from natural henna developed fully over 24 to 48 hours. Brides should ensure they have two artists – one artist for the bride and another for the bridal party (pictured). Picture: Instagram @mendhiartist_selina “When you first remove the paste, it will be bright orange. Brides need to follow an aftercare process, which is always provided by the artist. It’s important for the bride to follow the necessary steps to reach the potential colour.