DOCTOR Neven Govender, who is based at the Phoenix Plaza, said in recent weeks they have seen an uptick in viral infections. These, most commonly, are with symptoms of a persistent cough, runny or blocked nose, body aches and headaches.

He said one of the best defences against sickness was to build your immunity by living healthy. “Drink two to three litres of water (30ml per kg body weight per day), and eat a variety of fruit and vegetables in your diet. Different colours usually mean a different nutrient is present naturally in the food. Avoid processed food and refined foods. “Exercise regularly, 30 minutes per day, five days per week. Housework and walking around your workplace is excluded from these times. Exercise outdoors preferably, when it’s not too cold, and where it is safe to do so,” said Govender.

He is keeping your health checks up to date was equally important. “Visit your GP to check your health for conditions, example for diabetes, which can affect your immunity. Preventative health at your GP is also important. And take your flu vaccine,” he advised. Govender said Covid 19 had largely taken a back step in the community, but the same prevention methods applied.

“Most of the infections going around are not Covid. But the same preventative measures apply and are vitally important. Wash your hands. Block your nose and mouth when coughing. Wear a mask if you are feeling unwell to limit exposure of whatever infection you have from infecting your family, friends and co-workers. Home remedies like lemon and ginger tea are always a win during flu season. Picture from Instagram “Home remedies made with ginger, turmeric, honey and cinnamon have been effective with some of the symptoms experienced. In terms of over the counter medication, stick to the simple remedies that you have used before, for example, paracetamol for aches, pains and fever “The new, branded items are not necessarily superior and are often costly, with no benefit to patients. If your symptoms lasts more than two days, or if you are concerned that you are feeling more unwell than usual, visit your GP.