Aaron Naidu has graduated with his honours degree in statistics, summa cum laude, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). This brilliant mind in the world of numbers has achieved a milestone in his academic journey. With a passion for patterns and a talent for analysis, Naidu has excelled in the field of statistics, consistently demonstrating a depth of understanding of complex concepts.

The 22-year-old from Cowies Hill, who matriculated with nine As from Eden College, as the top student in the KwaZulu-Natal National Senior Certificate Examination in 2019, went on to study statistics at UKZN in 2020. “From the time I was young, I knew that I loved math. I chose to study statistics because I felt stats would be a good way to combine math with the real world,” said Naidu. He completed his BSc in statistics in 2022 also with summa cum laude.

“I completed my honours at the end of 2023 as the top student with summa cum laude.” Aside from his academics, Naidu enjoys playing chess and table tennis, reading and he is a cricket fan. Naidu said he had great support from his parents and brother.