Durban fashion designer Devendree Hurku is one of 12 designers from SA, and the only Indian designer, who has been selected to represent the country at Africa Fashion Week 2019 which takes place in London in August. Picture: Zanele Zulu/ African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - It has been a 28-year-long journey on the front lines of the fashion industry for Durban designer Deven Hurku.



From a one-woman operation out of her home, she now owns her own fashion label which will be showcased at the renowned Africa Fashion Week 2019 in London.





Hurku is the only Indian designer from KwaZulu-Natal to represent South Africa at what is known as the largest “global platform for African-inspired designers”.





Her brand started to bleep on the mainstream radar after its official launch at Africa Fashion Exchange 2018.





“It has not been easy. I’ve worked from my home, I started my business with little, and today I have my own boutique - which I personally painted and did minor renovations to. In the last four years, I registered my company name and officially launched my brand, Get Elevated, through an opportunity from the KZN Fashion Council. This led to me being selected for the Africa Fashion Exchange.”





This year Hurku applied through Trade and Investment KZN for African Fashion Week. “Twelve designers were selected and I am the only South African Indian designer. I am immensely proud of this.”





The event will take place in London on 9 and 10 August.

Deven Hurku's designs are inspired by the vibrant hues of the 80s.

Hurku’s designs are a mix of avant-garde and couture pieces, inspired by vibrant hues of the 80s with a fusion of Indian, African and Western inspiration.





“The fashion industry is hard. It has taken me 28 years but today I have a brand and my line is going on to an international catwalk. Firstly, I give all the glory to God for this. Making it to Africa Fashion Week has boosted not just my brand, but my confidence. I encourage others to never give up on their dreams,” she said.



