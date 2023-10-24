FINAL EXAMS: How to help

AS we approach the final weeks of the 2023 academic year, learners from Senior Primary to High School level are in the final stages of exam preparations. The matric finals are a particularly stressful period for Grade 12 pupils and their families, with just a few days left to the first paper.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams will commence on October 30 and conclude during the first week of December. Hameeda Bassa-Suleman, a clinical psychologist based in Durban, said a certain degree of stress or pressure can be useful in motivation, but it was important to spot unhealthy signs of stress. “The signs and symptoms to watch out for include sleep, appetite, energy and mood disturbances. Pupils who find it more difficult than usual to concentrate or pay attention, should seek help and support to manage their psychological well-being during the exam period. Remember to take many breaks while studying and get enough sleep and rest between study periods so the brain can function optimally.”

Bassa-Suleman said if parents noticed that their children were spending more time stressing than studying, this would be a cause for concern. “Parents should try and help their children balance studying with adequate breaks, which is more sustainable for optimum function during the exam period.” Diet was also important, she said. She said what one put into one’s body - like coffee and energy drinks - might not be in one’s best physical and mental health’s interest.

“Having a good nutritious diet with water, protein and vegetables is good for pupils. Avoid energy drinks. For some, caffeine can also exacerbate anxiety symptoms and make one edgy and restless, where one cannot concentrate. “Sleep is important for studying as it helps with memory retention and helps to boost recall and understanding. Make a study timetable to avoid procrastination and having to pull all-nighters as this can affect exam performance.” Light exercise, she said, was beneficial.

“Exercise can help boost serotonin, which is a natural anti-depressant. It also improves circulation. This can help increase attention and concentration. Take light walks or do basic yoga and pilates to help relax and enhance your intellectual functioning,” said Bassa-Suleman. A PRACTICAL PLANNER: Stay in control during exams by taking good care of yourself, eating correctly and planning and tackling one subject at a time. Picture: Jason Boud THE SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) shared the following advice and tips on preparing and managing the exam season:

– Organising your time: * Draw up a weekly timetable, including everything you need to do such as revision, eating, sleeping, lectures and relaxation. * Allow for sufficient flexibility due to the unexpected. * Be realistic about how much time you can spend revising – if you divide the week into 21 units (3 a day), you should work for a maximum of 15 units per week. You should have 6 units to do other things.

* Allow yourself time for relaxation as it will decrease your stress levels. This is not wasting time as it will help you work more effectively. * Plan how you will use your time during your revision periods. Decide on the order of topics and how much time you will spend on each. * Stick to your deadlines.

* Prioritise – do the most important topics first and allow more time for subjects you find difficult. * Set specific goals for each revision period. – Study patterns: * Take regular breaks from studying.

* When you notice that you are distracted, get up and take a break. * Fifteen minutes when you can concentrate is better than three hours of staring into space and feeling guilty or anxious. There are key elements that can help with your revision planning. Picture: Oladimeji Ajegbile/Pexels – Basic revision methods: * Step 1: Read your notes and seek answers to questions. Be as active in your reading as possible – talk to yourself, walk around the room, speak into a tape recorder.

* Step 2: Close up your notes. * Step 3: Actively recall what you have just been reading, asking again the same questions without looking at your notes. Write down what you have recalled in brief notes. *Step 4: Check the original notes with the new ones. If you recalled all the answers to the questions then you have created a master card which you can use to re-revise without having to consult lengthier notes.

* Step 5: If not all the questions have been answered, re-read your original notes, looking particularly to those you missed. Repeat steps 2 to 4. On the day of the exam * Do not try to learn any new topics since this may impair your ability to recall those you have learnt previously.

* Look at some brief notes or revision cards. * Do not study for the last hour before the exam. *Time your arrival at the exam room so you do not need to wait outside with others who may increase your anxiety level.

* Give yourself time to settle before reading the questions and starting to write. * Use a breathing exercise to regulate it and to calm yourself . * Have a plan for how you will use your time in the exam room.

Toll-free emergency helplines Suicide Crisis Helpline - 0800 567 567 Cipla Mental Health Helpline - 0800 456 789